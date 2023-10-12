[Beta] Halloween Update - 10/12/2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists!

Halloween is almost here! This much-loved season is the time for horror games to show what they're made of!

We've decided to make a splash for this period by offering you a multi-entity contract upgrade (they can have up to 3 entities now) 3 new evidences, a new piece of equipment, as well as a new labyrinth map!

As a reminder, the "public test" beta is accessible by going to your Steam library, right-click Ghost Exorcism INC -> Properties, then go to the "Beta" tab, and select "public-test" from the dropdown list. A game update will then begin. This will allow you to test the latest beta update with the new features mentioned in this patchnote.

New Evidence: Notebook Fire - The Notebook can now catch fire when nearby some entities, and upon doing so will be evidence.

New Evidence: Smoke: Crucifix - The Crucifix can now begin smoking when nearby some entities, and upon doing so will be evidence.

New Evidence: Smoke: Mary Statue - The Mary Statue can now begin smoking when nearby some entities, and upon doing so will be evidence.

New Map: ITALY - Catacombe Obscura - For centuries, these catacombs initially served as burial grounds for non-cremated bodies. Over time, and with the cessation of this practice, they gradually transitioned into a pilgrimage site, eventually becoming a tourist attraction. Recently, unusual paranormal phenomena have occurred while tourists were visiting this historically rich location. We specialize in addressing such enigmatic occurrences. Let us restore the peace and sanctity of this historical space.

New Equipment: Glowsticks - Players can now buy a pack of glowsticks. Each package contains 4 glowsticks. The glowstick color can be changed with the "Alt Activate" key (usually 'Q' by default). These should come in handy when exploring the new underground labyrinth, or for marking important objects or locations.

Multi-Entity contracts can now have up to 3 entities! Quick Multi-Entity contracts will still have 2 entities, but Full Multi-Entity contracts will now have 3!

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Portuguese language updated, thanks to Marcielcps.

Czech language updated, thanks to TheCoolestDuck.

Dutch language updated, thanks to Nicky.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.