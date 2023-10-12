 Skip to content

Asunder update for 12 October 2023

Minor improvements

Build 12422209 · Last edited by Wendy

Just a few quick changes, about 10 make the game better to play (improve some buffs & spells), and visually a bit better, gameplay and cutscenes,

