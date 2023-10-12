Patch Notes 1.2.7

Hey folks! A small update for you today - our programmers have been hard at work on squashing some pesky bugs!
Update 1.2.7 Patch Notes
- Feast ritual fills up players' hunger in penitence mode.
- Fixed softlock when aborting the ascend ritual.
- Fixed followers displaying incorrect conversation text
- Various other small fixes
As a reminder, we're still pushing full steam ahead on the next update. Please report any bugs you come across via the in-game bug form, so we can take a look! You can find this in the pause menu.
We are writing up a little something something for you, and have an exciting community activity to share soon, so keep an eye out for that! :)
Changed depots in internal-testing branch