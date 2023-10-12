Patch Notes 1.2.7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks! A small update for you today - our programmers have been hard at work on squashing some pesky bugs!

Update 1.2.7 Patch Notes



Feast ritual fills up players' hunger in penitence mode.

Fixed softlock when aborting the ascend ritual.

Fixed followers displaying incorrect conversation text

Various other small fixes

As a reminder, we're still pushing full steam ahead on the next update. Please report any bugs you come across via the in-game bug form, so we can take a look! You can find this in the pause menu.

We are writing up a little something something for you, and have an exciting community activity to share soon, so keep an eye out for that! :)