Cult of the Lamb update for 12 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.2.7

Hey folks! A small update for you today - our programmers have been hard at work on squashing some pesky bugs!

Update 1.2.7 Patch Notes

  • Feast ritual fills up players' hunger in penitence mode.
  • Fixed softlock when aborting the ascend ritual.
  • Fixed followers displaying incorrect conversation text
  • Various other small fixes

As a reminder, we're still pushing full steam ahead on the next update. Please report any bugs you come across via the in-game bug form, so we can take a look! You can find this in the pause menu.

We are writing up a little something something for you, and have an exciting community activity to share soon, so keep an eye out for that! :)

