 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Island update for 12 October 2023

Game Bugs + Increase Bless from old saves Build V1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12422007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed missing kitchen chest upgrades
-Fixed flounder quest dialogue not showing
-Fixed infinite fetch quest seashells
-Fixed Wild wheat cut
-Added time stop day/night when talking to anything. (Will prevent NPC from disappearing when talking to them mid sentence.)

  • Stopping rain is more apparent when praying to the god statue (Pray for rain to make it stop)
  • All old save files will now experience - 4x for story mode and 2x for normal mode - bless when offering to the gods.
    -Updated RPG Main code (Hopefully this will fix random weird crashes where you can hear sounds/music but the screen freeze)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1292501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link