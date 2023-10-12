Game Bugs + Increase Bless from old saves Build V1.10

-Fixed missing kitchen chest upgrades
-Fixed flounder quest dialogue not showing
-Fixed infinite fetch quest seashells
-Fixed Wild wheat cut
-Added time stop day/night when talking to anything. (Will prevent NPC from disappearing when talking to them mid sentence.)
- Stopping rain is more apparent when praying to the god statue (Pray for rain to make it stop)
- All old save files will now experience - 4x for story mode and 2x for normal mode - bless when offering to the gods.
-Updated RPG Main code (Hopefully this will fix random weird crashes where you can hear sounds/music but the screen freeze)
Changed files in this update