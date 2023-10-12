20231012Fixes Summary

1、Fixed the bug that the player's current interface city display is wrong because of the background history event generation.

2. Added the option to close the power menu, city menu, family menu and other large map menus, and now you can right-click to close these menus quickly.

3. Modified the judgment range of the buttons for entering facilities such as court, palace, state shepherd's mansion, governor's mansion, county office and mansion after entering the city. Now you can enter the facility either by clicking the icon above or by clicking the facility signboard text.

I haven't accumulated enough experience in game development, and I've not thought through a lot of UI issues. I welcome your comments and suggestions, and I'll work with you to optimize this game.

Have fun with the game!