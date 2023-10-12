 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sinoepoch update for 12 October 2023

20231012Fixes Summary

Share · View all patches · Build 12422001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Fixed the bug that the player's current interface city display is wrong because of the background history event generation.
2. Added the option to close the power menu, city menu, family menu and other large map menus, and now you can right-click to close these menus quickly.
3. Modified the judgment range of the buttons for entering facilities such as court, palace, state shepherd's mansion, governor's mansion, county office and mansion after entering the city. Now you can enter the facility either by clicking the icon above or by clicking the facility signboard text.

I haven't accumulated enough experience in game development, and I've not thought through a lot of UI issues. I welcome your comments and suggestions, and I'll work with you to optimize this game.

Have fun with the game!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1886841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link