Dwelvers Beta v0.18.1.0 Released

Dear Dwelvers community,

I am thrilled to announce that we have reached a milestone for Dwelvers! After years of development, Dwelvers is now in Beta. This means that it is feature complete, and the only things left to fix are some bugs before we have a full release.

These news posts usually start with me being sorry for not updating in a while, and this post is no different. I had high ambitions when I started developing Dwelvers. I added feature after feature, I listened to the community and tried to add their suggestions as well, not thinking about how each new feature exponentially drove the estimated time for finishing the game far into the future.

Dwelvers is a game that is really close to my heart, and it has been painful not being able to develop it in a faster phase. I read the forums once in a while and find some heartwarming comments, but also comments from people who are disappointed, which is well understood.

I would not have put Dwelvers in early access if I had known that it would take almost ten years to complete it. Ten years is a really long time, and the only excuse I have is that this game is huge and has taken at least 4-5 years of full-time development to finish it. The income I’ve gotten from the game has barely lasted one year. Despite having a family with kids, a house, and a private life I’ve managed to squeeze time into development to finish Dwelvers.

The reason why I have not kept you all updated about the development process is that I got tired of making promises over and over again and then not being able to develop or show any progress in months. Instead, I wanted to show that I actually have the game finished enough to back my words up, like I have now!

The plan now is to have a full release before the end of the year, and I would love to get your feedback if you find any bugs. Or just tell me if you enjoy the game.

Dwelvers has a pretty bad rating now, and if we look at the reviews, it is almost only because of the lack of updates or disbelief that the game would be finished. It would be really helpful if you would find the time to balance these bad ratings out by actually writing that the game is near to finish. Or if you have written a bad rating because of this reason, please reconsider so that Dwelvers can get a good reception when it is fully released.

Sincerely,

Rasmus Ljunggren

(The only programmer of Dwelvers)

What’s new with the Beta?

New Trailer

A new trailer has been released and can be seen on the store page



Full Campaign

We now have a full campaign that consists of 9 missions in total



Skirmish Levels

Skirmish levels with specific victory conditions



Template Generated Levels

Levels are randomly generated with some base conditions



More Spells

Added Poison Cloud, Magical Barricade, Flappy Vision



More Traps

Added the Stone Thrower, Scare Trap, Lava Trap, Water Trap

Dynamite trap is now the Stun Trap

Removed the Movable Wall

New Realm Editor

Create your own realms with different settings

Shape your terrain and adjust its size and depth to your needs

Add or remove creatures, rooms and other different objects

Fully Voiced Dark Mother

Fully voiced-over campaign and messages from Dark Mother



A More Efficient Production Chain

Tasks are better prioritized

Imps are better assigned to rooms

Imps are not forced to stay in the same room forever

Creatures can pick up more items from nearby area and carry more items

Improved Trading System

More trades can be done in one tent



Improved Rally Flag Pathfinding

Creatures now choose the closest portal owned by a player to go through

Creatures would stop their tasks immediately when the Rally Flag is called

Creatures are better at avoiding obstacles

Creatures Can No Longer Climb Blocks

You'll now need to use Ladders to climb to higher or lower levels of terrain

Some natural ladders will appear after the realm is created

Ladders are now more easily placed in all directions

Levels With Custom Victory Conditions

Levels can now have various victory conditions set for realms to be finished



HUGE amount of bug fixes and more to come until the final release

To many to count...

Hope you enjoy this update and please comment or review if you like the game