Logiart Grimoire update for 12 October 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 12, 2023, at 17：14)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following updates:

  • If there are any interrupted puzzles, a marker indicating this has been added to the category button.

  • Processing for mouse hover when the window is inactive and volume suppression of sound has been implemented.

I have also made the following fixes:

  • The size of the key help display in the upper left corner, which was difficult to read on the SteamDeck, has been corrected.
    *The display of key help is being worked on to allow toggling it on/off in the options menu.

