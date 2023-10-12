Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 12, 2023, at 17：14)

I have made the following updates:
-
If there are any interrupted puzzles, a marker indicating this has been added to the category button.
-
Processing for mouse hover when the window is inactive and volume suppression of sound has been implemented.
I have also made the following fixes:
- The size of the key help display in the upper left corner, which was difficult to read on the SteamDeck, has been corrected.
*The display of key help is being worked on to allow toggling it on/off in the options menu.
Changed files in this update