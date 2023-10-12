October Cash Prize Tournament

Puzzle Kingdom Presents : Rumble In The Grumble #3

From October 14th 3pm EDT/11pm UTC Our friends at Puzzle Kingdom are hosting their 3rd exclusive TopplePOP Tournament, With both 1v1 and 2v2 brackets as well a sizeable cash prize pool there should be some wild competition!

Share your instant-replays!

See an amazing combo of comboes? A moment from certain defeat to stunning win? Whether it's a captivating face-off, a lightning-speed speedrun, or a remarkable upset – save and share your replay in our Discord #replays channel.

While on Discord, if you have questions, ideas or want to let us know what works or doesn’t work, please do so. We want to make each monthly playtest bigger and better than before.

Are you a content creator?

During playtests we love to tune into streamers and creators playing TopplePOP and will share your streams with our audience too! Let's grow together! Join us on Discord and tell us your channel and when you’ll be streaming!

All you need to do to be involved with our playtest is:

head to TopplePOP.com

sign up

check your email (keys released monthly)

Thanks to all that get involved for Your continued help making topplePOP the best i can be.