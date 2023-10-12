Multiplayer is out now!

MULTIPLAYER (BETA)

Currently one game mode only: COMPETE. Engage in thrilling 1-minute rounds against other players. Be the first to win 3 rounds to claim victory. But here's the twist: the losing player of the current round gets to send random mods (arrows, pads or speed) to the other player for an added challenge.

📄Tailor Your Sessions: Customize your multiplayer experience by creating your own session. Choose the number of arms and whether they should be double-sided. You can also filter and join existing sessions or select from the session list.

🔴Get the Party Started: When you create a session, a ping will be sent to other in-game players and a dedicated Discord channel, letting everyone know there's a new session to join. So be patient!

🔥Warm Up: While waiting for other players to join your session, you can warm up with some solo rounds. When a player joins, you'll be reset and ready to dive into the action.

💬Communicate: Send/receive preset messages between rounds.

🎭Mask cosmetics: Show off your unique look in multiplayer with the introduction of cosmetic MASKS, replacing the ITEMS category temporarily. Stay tuned for future seasonal content!

💡Reflect on Your Choices: Explore your character's new look with the addition of a stylish mirror in the MY DOJO menu section. Admire your masks and bracers from every angle!

🎮MR gaming: LIV compatibility is also added in multiplayer. Other players are represented by their bracers and masks, creating a more visually engaging experience.

⚡Lightning-Fast: For those looking to amp up their workouts, the SPEED setting in the WORKOUT FLOW is now even faster, giving you a thrilling challenge!

💅Shortcut to Success: Get to your MY DOJO in a flash with a handy shortcut button from game mode pages. You can easily set your bracers and masks and return to your previous game mode menu page without missing a beat.

🔋Turbocharge Your Training: The speed mod in TRAIN now boosts overall speed instead of speed based on impact, providing a dynamic training environment.

💥Feel the Kung Fu: bHaptics has been updated to v2, and redesigned from the ground up. Expect more haptic variety now depending on the dummy arms you hit and with which part of your body!

FIXES

🐛Fixed red orbs not making any sound when being hit in EXPERT in some instances.

🐛Fixed feedback being incorrect or inconsistent at the end of a TRAIN session in some instances.

🐛Fixed issue with stab pole in FIGHT TIER 2 breaking up when moving.

🐛Fixed issue with dummy not pivoting in TRAIN TIER 2 in some instances.

🐛Fixed issue with plank shards going through floor. (not really a bug, but it looks better now!).

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1340300/Crazy_Kung_Fu/