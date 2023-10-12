1.1.36252 Update | Redemption Item Set | Artbook Revision | Tweaks & Bugfixes

Greetings Pilots!

We have a small patch that follows up on the Armed & Dangerous update going out today! Most notably, update 1.1.36252 significantly overhauls booster sound logic, giving set item and legendary boosters unique start and thruster audio.

The update also adds Redemption, an item set that didn’t quite make it into our last release. We’ve taken this update as an opportunity to fix a selection of bugs as well—a full changelog can be found at the bottom of this post.

A few small community-suggested tweaks have been made to localizations here and there to improve the text translations of EVERSPACE 2 in a few languages. Thank you to everyone who has submitted feedback through Crowdin!

Redemption Item Set

Pilots will now be able to find the Redemption item set. This mysterious collection of gear unlocks some unusual effects. We hope you enjoy figuring out what they do.

Redemption

Found in Khait Nebula

2/4 Set Items: Some asteroids are not what they seem.

3/4 Set Items: You sense weakness in the hearts of your enemies.

4/4 Set Items: Are they even real?

Dogmatic Scanner - Sensor

Critical hits web targets for 3s

Zealous Core - Energy Core

50% reduced weapon energy consumption while cloaked

Eradicator - Gauss Cannon

Deals 30% increased energy damage to webbed targets

Soul Seeker - Thermo Gun

Deals 30% increased kinetic damage to webbed targets

While preparing the Art of EVERSPACE 2 for print, we found a few small fixes to make in the digital version. A new version has been uploaded for digital artbook owners on Steam and GOG.

Changelog - 1.1.36252

Tweaks

Updated thruster boost sounds and added individual sounds for each thruster

Catalyst: EMP Charges is now also installable on blasters

Integrated community suggestions for translation improvements from Crowdin

Made Redemption item set available to players

The Art of EVERSPACE™ 2: Digital Art Book DLC": Re-exported with better image quality and non-rasterized text for better readability

Bugfixes

Fixed that saved data of obsolete temporary locations was not removed correctly, leading to increasingly large save files

Fixed that tailwind buff produces a sound on initialization

Fixed Redemption set items not dropping

Fixed that resources could be sold at stations that don't have a shop

Fixed that very rarely items could have the exact same bonus attributes after re-rolling as before

Fixed potential stutter when giving inputs via Bluetooth controllers

Fixed Gunship passive "When hull is 50% or lower, gain 40% hull damage reduction" didn't provide the correct damage reduction

Fixed that Vanguard passive "At 200m range, primary weapons gain 20% shield and armor piercing." also worked with secondaries

Fixed that Vanguard passive "While shields are overcharged, gain 25% increased critical hit damage." increased critical hit damage too much

Fixed that Commander 4-set bonus could not convert drones if they were originally neutral and now turned enemy (if faction relation is neutral)

Fixed that rare energy orb perk buff did not increase max speed

Fixed that an interceptor passive wasn't removed correctly

Fixed Vindicator passive "50% reduced damage from enemy drones" only working on secondaries

Fixed that Vindicator passive "Locked enemy targets suffer 20% increased damage from drones. [Exclusive]" increased damage accidentally by 120% instead of 20%

Fixed that bomber passive "20% reduced damage from enemy explosives" didn't work on demolishers and detonator drones

Fixed that Combat Drone consumable had an incorrect icon

Fixed that re-rolling bonus attributes would re-roll attributes coming from mining catalyst

Fixed legendary item stats to the state before the patch

Fixed performance issues after heavy inventory management that could ultimately lead to a crash in some situations

Fixed spoiled Gasmask fight in "The Story So Far" codex section no. 7 by replacing all images

Fixed that unlock banner info in HUD was overlapped by dialogue boxes in some cases

Prevent automatic location saves during boss fight

Fixed an issue that could lead to a short freeze when opening the crafting tab

Fixed that emp charges catalyst effect was also triggered by player drones

Fixed that barrage catalyst buff was not reset when swapping to another weapon containing another barrage catalyst

Fixed Achievement "Tower Defense" not triggering

Fixed that changing devices with gamepad or keyboard would sometimes trigger an error message for no reason

(PC Only) Fixed that switching Inertia Dampener Button Mode to "Hold to Enable" while in Supralight disabled Inertia Dampeners in Supralight

(XSX|S) Fixed not being able to overwrite existing save file if game language is ko, jp, cn-sn, or cn-tr

(GOG) Fixed that macOS GOG version would hang on startup if started from outside the Galaxy client

With this update out, the team is back to work on our next free update and content for the coming expansion. We’ll have more to share about these in the future, but for now we’ll see you in the stars! 🚀🫡

Lee & your dedicated ROCKFISH Games team