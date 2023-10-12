 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Euro Truck Simulator 2 update for 12 October 2023

ETS2: 1.48.5 Update Release

Share · View all patches · Build 12421456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With the West Balkans DLC just around the corner, we are releasing the 1.48.5 Update for Euro Truck Simulator 2. We haven’t bumped the game version all the way up by a whole number, as this update is focused on some specific content additions as well as some under the hood maintenance with code-based improvements.

With the West Balkans DLC on the horizon, we are hard at work behind the scenes, bug-fixing and polishing; making sure everything is in place for a smooth release. This includes tirelessly iterating over multiple databases with the world economy and route access topology, and sometimes implementing related code changes and cleanups.

In addition to under-the-hood data changes, there are still some visible highlights of this update - the inclusion of new map content! Players can look forward to exploring the newly added city of Trieste, along with the updated cities of Ancona and Bari. These changes were previously described on our blog, so for more details, check out the dedicated articles here (Ancona + Bari) and here (Trieste).




As you can tell, the ETS2 1.48.5 Update is an important step in preparing for the West Balkans release, as it brings with it not only bug fixes but also exciting new map content that will allow better connection to the new part of the games universe.




However that isn't all, as there are some changes coming in this release that were not originally a part of the 1.48.5 Open Beta, including the fact that American Truck Simulator will also be receiving the 1.48.5 update later in the month too. This is because we are introducing 2 new changes which we believe players will benefit from. These are Faster Loading Times and an FPS Limiter.

**

Faster Loading Times

**
After an update, it has historically taken our titles a while to re-cache and update navigation data. Recently we were able to optimise this data and speed up the process considerably. Thanks to this update, the loading process is around 6 times faster! This also includes loading times for the company directory, which is loaded each time you start the game, which is 23 times faster than previous builds. We hope that you enjoy this small quality of life change.

**

Frame Rate Limiter

**
This was a feature that was quite highly requested by our community. This limiter is aimed mostly at those with a more powerful GPU. It was reported that when alt-tabbed outside the sim, GPUs would run at 100% since it was still trying to render the maximum number of frames possible. Because of this, we have placed a cap of 300 FPS to limit GPU usage, while not limiting most monitors. While this is still a bit experimental, we look forward to hearing your feedback.

We hope you enjoy the little features and updates that 1.48.5 offers! We'd like to thank all those who participated in the Open Beta and helped us tweak and provided feedback. Your time and reports helped our team make changes that will benefit all players. We look forward to sharing more updates and changes in the future. Until then, keep on Truckin'!

Changed depots in experimental2 branch

View more data in app history for build 12421456
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Content Depot 227301
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Windows Depot 227302
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - GNU/Linux Depot 227303
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - macOS Depot 227304
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Going East! (227310) Depot Depot 227310
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Halloween Paint Jobs DLC (258460) Depot Depot 258460
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Ice Cold Paint Jobs DLC (266930) Depot Depot 266930
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Prehistoric Paint Jobs Pack (266931) Depot Depot 266931
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Force of Nature Paint Jobs DLC (292320) Depot Depot 292320
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Metallic Paint Jobs DLC (297790) Depot Depot 297790
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - UK Paint Jobs DLC (297791) Depot Depot 297791
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Irish Paint Jobs DLC (297792) Depot Depot 297792
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Scottish Paint Jobs DLC (297793) Depot Depot 297793
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Flip Paint Designs DLC (301180) Depot Depot 301180
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Polish Paint Jobs Pack (304020) Depot Depot 304020
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Brazilian Paint Jobs Pack (304140) Depot Depot 304140
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Fantasy Paint Jobs Pack (304210) Depot Depot 304210
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - USA Paint Jobs Pack (304211) Depot Depot 304211
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Scandinavia (304212) Depot Depot 304212
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Canadian Paint Jobs Pack (304213) Depot Depot 304213
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - High Power Cargo Pack (304214) Depot Depot 304214
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - German Paint Jobs Pack (318500) Depot Depot 318500
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - French Paint Jobs Pack (318510) Depot Depot 318510
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Czech Paint Jobs Pack (318511) Depot Depot 318511
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Christmas Paint Jobs Pack (318520) Depot Depot 318520
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Raven Truck Design Pack (318521) Depot Depot 318521
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Norwegian Paint Jobs Pack (347190) Depot Depot 347190
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Danish Paint Jobs Pack (347210) Depot Depot 347210
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Swedish Paint Jobs Pack (347211) Depot Depot 347211
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Viking Legends (347212) Depot Depot 347212
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Russian Paint Jobs Pack (347213) Depot Depot 347213
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Cabin Accessories (388470) Depot Depot 388470
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Michelin Fan Pack (388471) Depot Depot 388471
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Japanese Paint Jobs Pack (388472) Depot Depot 388472
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - PC Gamer DLC (388473) Depot Depot 388473
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Turkish Paint Jobs Pack (388474) Depot Depot 388474
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Wheel Tuning Pack (388475) Depot Depot 388475
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Italian Paint Jobs Pack (388476) Depot Depot 388476
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Schwarzmüller Trailer Pack (388477) Depot Depot 388477
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Rocket League Promo (388478) Depot Depot 388478
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Hungarian Paint Jobs Pack (388479) Depot Depot 388479
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Slovak Paint Jobs Pack (461240) Depot Depot 461240
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Spanish Paint Jobs Pack (461241) Depot Depot 461241
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - National Window Flags (461242) Depot Depot 461242
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Austrian Paint Jobs Pack (461243) Depot Depot 461243
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Mighty Griffin Tuning Pack (461244) Depot Depot 461244
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - South Korean Paint Jobs Pack (461245) Depot Depot 461245
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Swiss Paint Jobs Pack (461246) Depot Depot 461246
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Chinese Paint Jobs Pack (461247) Depot Depot 461247
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Pirate Paint Jobs Pack (461248) Depot Depot 461248
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - XF Tuning Pack (461249) Depot Depot 461249
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Lunar New Year Pack (526950) Depot Depot 526950
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Vive la France ! (531130) Depot Depot 531130
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Heavy Cargo Pack (531131) Depot Depot 531131
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Finnish Paint Jobs Pack (540720) Depot Depot 540720
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Belgian Paint Job Pack (540721) Depot Depot 540721
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Dragon Truck Design Pack (558240) Depot Depot 558240
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Romanian Paint Jobs Pack(558241) Depot Depot 558241
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Australian Paint Jobs Pack (558242) Depot Depot 558242
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Valentine's Paint Jobs Pack (558243) Depot Depot 558243
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Italia (558244) Depot Depot 558244
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Special Transport (558245) Depot Depot 558245
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Portuguese Paint Jobs Pack (876980) Depot Depot 876980
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Dutch Paint Jobs Pack (909640) Depot Depot 909640
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Beyond the Baltic Sea (925580) Depot Depot 925580
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Space Paint Jobs Pack (925650) Depot Depot 925650
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Krone Trailer Pack (933610) Depot Depot 933610
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Estonian Paint Jobs Pack (980590) Depot Depot 980590
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Latvian Paint Jobs Pack (980591) Depot Depot 980591
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Lithuanian Paint Jobs Pack (980592) Depot Depot 980592
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Road to the Black Sea (1056760) Depot Depot 1056760
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Actros Tuning Pack (1056761) Depot Depot 1056761
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Pink Ribbon Pack (1068290) Depot Depot 1068290
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Goodyear Tyres Pack (1117140) Depot Depot 1117140
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Bulgarian Paint Jobs Pack (1159030) Depot Depot 1159030
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Iberia (1209460) Depot Depot 1209460
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - HS-Schoch Tuning Pack (1209461) Depot Depot 1209461
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - FH Tuning Pack (1299530) Depot Depot 1299530
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Super Stripes Paint Jobs Pack (1415700) Depot Depot 1415700
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Heart of Russia (1536500) Depot Depot 1536500
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - DAF XG/XG+ (1650650) Depot Depot 1650650
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Volvo Construction Equipment (1704460) Depot Depot 1704460
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Ukrainian Paint Jobs Pack (1918370) Depot Depot 1918370
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Renault Trucks T Tuning Pack (1967640) Depot Depot 1967640
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Street Art Paint Jobs Pack (1967650) Depot Depot 1967650
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - WB (2004210) Depot Depot 2004210
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Feldbinder Trailer Pack (2193220) Depot Depot 2193220
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2371170 Depot 2371170
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2455690 Depot 2455690
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2569750
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2579670
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2611740
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link