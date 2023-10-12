HotFix 2.0.1

Hotfix v2.0.1:
- Add minigames difficulty settings in the settings menu.
- Fixed a bug that caused for some player the game to pause after defeating an ATF agent.
Thanks to the community for the feedback and help in making the game better!
