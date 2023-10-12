 Skip to content

PUSHER - Drug Tycoon update for 12 October 2023

HotFix 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12421412

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v2.0.1:

  • Add minigames difficulty settings in the settings menu.
  • Fixed a bug that caused for some player the game to pause after defeating an ATF agent.

Thanks to the community for the feedback and help in making the game better!

