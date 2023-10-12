Hotfix: 12th October

Gameplay

Properties will now be applied even if attacker damage is 0

Defending target will now counterattack even if their damage is 0

Defenders will not counterattack if the attacker has Charms, even if they cannot switch due to space constraints

Dev Note: Until now, if the net damage inflicted by a Unit or Hero was 0, properties such as Stuns, Bleeds, etc. did not apply on the target. For e.g if a Shock Archer with 2 damage attacks a Unit with 2 Armour, the target Unit did not get stunned since it took 0 damage. We've decided to let the property apply even if the damage is 0 as it was causing some unforeseen edge cases which led to game desyncs and freezes. We understand that this might cause a slight shift in overall balance but there are more changes planned for future updates

Hotfix