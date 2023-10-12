Hotfix: 12th October

Gameplay
- Properties will now be applied even if attacker damage is 0
- Defending target will now counterattack even if their damage is 0
- Defenders will not counterattack if the attacker has Charms, even if they cannot switch due to space constraints
Dev Note: Until now, if the net damage inflicted by a Unit or Hero was 0, properties such as Stuns, Bleeds, etc. did not apply on the target. For e.g if a Shock Archer with 2 damage attacks a Unit with 2 Armour, the target Unit did not get stunned since it took 0 damage. We've decided to let the property apply even if the damage is 0 as it was causing some unforeseen edge cases which led to game desyncs and freezes. We understand that this might cause a slight shift in overall balance but there are more changes planned for future updates
Hotfix
- Pradyota now correctly does not get Tapasya buff even after attacking
- Fixed an issue with Arjuna's divine double causing issues if the hand is full
- Fixed an issue with Alpha causing a freeze if the opponent health was higher than Bheem's
- Campaign battles,
- Fixed an issue that was causing some units summoned through abilities of Vasuki, Bheem's summon power, Yuvraj, to freeze the game
- Corrected an edge case with Sugriva's passive that was causing desyncs
- Fixed an issue that might cause players to desync in the tutorial
- Various other minor bugs and freezes
