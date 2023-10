Share · View all patches · Build 12421311 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 07:46:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello, agents from around the world.

An investigation is on the way to figure out an issue that

occurred after the update on Thursday, Oct 12th.

[Under investigation]

■ Training > BOT Team Deathmatch results screen output error

Battle Pass mission completion results are displayed (but not actually awarded)

A new notice will be informed as soon as the update is ready.

A deep apology for any inconvenience this may cause.