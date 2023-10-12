1、修复装备锻造等级错误的问题。
2、优化装备等级界面的说明和提示。
3、修复个别情况下张飞形象缺失的问题。
4、高于平均等级2级以上的武将，限制使用阵法书升级。
5、优化武将升迁到最高且不可迁除的界面（目前仅限刘备）。
6、修复第4关《广阳救援战》战前，个别乡勇对话的错误。
建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 12 October 2023
2023.10.12更新说明
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1、修复装备锻造等级错误的问题。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1973611 Depot 1973611
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1973613 Depot 1973613
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update