建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 12 October 2023

2023.10.12更新说明

1、修复装备锻造等级错误的问题。
2、优化装备等级界面的说明和提示。
3、修复个别情况下张飞形象缺失的问题。
4、高于平均等级2级以上的武将，限制使用阵法书升级。
5、优化武将升迁到最高且不可迁除的界面（目前仅限刘备）。
6、修复第4关《广阳救援战》战前，个别乡勇对话的错误。

