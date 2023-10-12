 Skip to content

MangaKa update for 12 October 2023

MangaKa Update Version 1.4.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 3 mini games.
  • Added more basic shapes in base software.
  • Added more sample scenes for the base software.
  • Advanced Poser DLC - Added horse models.
  • Added position and rotation control over the camera.
  • Amor now facing the right direction when attached to mannequins.
  • You can now toggle visibility of imported models by adding "onoff" word on the model parts.
  • Now you can press the "Escape" key to close certain windows.
  • Bug fixes - model disappear after placed in the scene.
  • Bug fixes - Mannequins in user pose library now load correctly.
  • Improved multi-selection performance.

