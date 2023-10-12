- Added 3 mini games.
- Added more basic shapes in base software.
- Added more sample scenes for the base software.
- Advanced Poser DLC - Added horse models.
- Added position and rotation control over the camera.
- Amor now facing the right direction when attached to mannequins.
- You can now toggle visibility of imported models by adding "onoff" word on the model parts.
- Now you can press the "Escape" key to close certain windows.
- Bug fixes - model disappear after placed in the scene.
- Bug fixes - Mannequins in user pose library now load correctly.
- Improved multi-selection performance.
MangaKa update for 12 October 2023
MangaKa Update Version 1.4.5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
