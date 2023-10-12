 Skip to content

Draw update for 12 October 2023

v1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some issues with the bowling puzzle in Mike Part 2
  • Adjusted ambient sound effects in Nathan Part 2 and 3

Changed files in this update

