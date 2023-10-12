Hello Elder! I am hard at work on the few big bugs that are still in the game, I want to thank you for the reports, they are making my job a lot easier. If you do find bugs, especially if you find breaking bugs, please come to the forums or discord and follow instructions on how to report.

I want to tell you that I am aware of the following issues I am working on

Trying to find why some MacOS players are having flickering issues, seems tied to the graphics card

There are some soft locks in very specific cases, I am investigating

Some people are experiencing abandoned buildings when they load the game, which is very weird

Have fun!

Michele

V 1.0.0.0018

Bugfixes

Fixed bug with memory points not being removed correctly at times, giving you some kind of memory credit with 0 interest rate. Good for you.

Fixed bug with game not loading anymore if you somehow managed to build multiple buildings on the same tile (no idea how you guys managed to do that, but I like it)

Fixed bug with some buildings being saved into the save file while thay are in a Planning state

Fixed some minor nullreferences that filled some logs

Graphics