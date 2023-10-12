 Skip to content

dotAGE update for 12 October 2023

V 1.0.0.0018

Build 12421106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Elder! I am hard at work on the few big bugs that are still in the game, I want to thank you for the reports, they are making my job a lot easier. If you do find bugs, especially if you find breaking bugs, please come to the forums or discord and follow instructions on how to report.

I want to tell you that I am aware of the following issues I am working on

  • Trying to find why some MacOS players are having flickering issues, seems tied to the graphics card
  • There are some soft locks in very specific cases, I am investigating
  • Some people are experiencing abandoned buildings when they load the game, which is very weird

Have fun!

  • Michele

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug with memory points not being removed correctly at times, giving you some kind of memory credit with 0 interest rate. Good for you.
  • Fixed bug with game not loading anymore if you somehow managed to build multiple buildings on the same tile (no idea how you guys managed to do that, but I like it)
  • Fixed bug with some buildings being saved into the save file while thay are in a Planning state
  • Fixed some minor nullreferences that filled some logs

Graphics

  • Buoys won't draw roads anymore

