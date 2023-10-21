We are thrilled to announce that "Breaking Box: Rush!" is now available for purchase at a price of 2$. As a special offer for the first week, it is discounted to 1.6$, which is an 80% discount.

Additionally, we will be hosting a limited-time discount event from October 21st to October 27th.

During this period, "Dream Butterfly Chronicles" will be available at a 65% discount.

"Box Fusion: Go!" will also be discounted at 30% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/857950/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2566520/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2628560/_/

We hope that our games can provide everyone with a pleasant time!

A message from the developers:

Hello, everyone!

We are the game development team, Dotoyou Games, who have created "Koi" "Incredible Mandy," and "Breaking Box" .

In August, we released "Breaking Box", followed by "Breaking Box: Walk!" in September.

To explore more possibilities for "Breaking Box", we have brought you "Breaking Box: Rush!" in October.

This time, we start with the skill of rushing ball and add more action elements, unleashing our creativity and expanding the level capacity to provide a completely new experience.

Of course, there are still 30 levels, along with 90 even cuter "Boxies" achievements.

The game is not large in size, and the price remains affordable.

We believe that everyone will find new surprises in it.

Lastly, we would like to say that regardless of the circumstances, Boxie has taken its second step and will continue to persevere.

We hope to receive your support and encouragement.