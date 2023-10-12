Patch 0.2.156

A few issues were reported, so we fixed them. We're also slowly filling in the missing SFX. ;D

-Fixed dialogue being stuck in the briefing when the Use key is bound to a mouse button.

-Fixed Toggle Crouch not working properly with Uppercuts in the dojo tutorial.

-Changed Growpod D1 puzzle so that each floor explodes one at a time, giving the player more time to escape.

-Fixed environment not breaking properly during Growpod D1 puzzle if the game is saved during the explosion.

-Added SFX to ladders and zeroG railings.

-Added music and audio track to Ulibok intro cutscene.

-Added SFX to Ulibok's bola attacks.

-Fixed food occasionally flying out of microwaves!

-Increased Bottle grab range slightly to make it less awkward in the Arena map.

-Removed debug message when pickup up notes that we left in by accident. Oops.

-Fixed score screen once again. It should work now... hopefully...