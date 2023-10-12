The Front 1.0.2 patch notes

Dear Players:

Our development team is sparing no effort to improve the game based on your feedback and your suggestions. To that end, we will be taking servers down for maintenance on 10/12 from 07:00-08:00 UTC, for an expected duration of 1 hour. Please make sure to log out of the game before the maintenance period begins to avoid losing progress. The servers will go live again when maintenance is complete. Thank you for your support.

To improve The Front’s gaming experience, we have made the following updates:

New Function:

1.Added a key bindings tab to the Custom Settings menu. This will temporarily be empty, with a key binding customization function estimated to be added in the next 72 hours.

Optimizations:

1.Decreased the HP of monsters that appear when receiving beacon supplies.

2.Default build mode will be initialized when replacing structures.

3.The output of solar generators, wind generators, rain collectors, etc. will now change as the weather changes.

4.Adjusted the starting parameters of dedicated servers. P2P is now enabled by default.

5.Adjusted the starting parameters for Solo/Hosted games. P2P is now enabled by default.

6.Optimized the screen-fit of some resolutions.

7.Reduced duration of bleed effect inflicted by Ravens that appear when players are receiving beacon supplies, from 300 seconds to 30 seconds.

8.Optimized server stability.

9.Optimized structure model that appears when placing Creature Lures.

10.Optimized NPC pathfinding.

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed bug in which Manual Miners would stop producing materials.

2.The range of Beacons and Territory Flags will now only appear when building these structures, and will disappear once building is complete.

3.Fixed bug in which Pressure Plates would consume abnormal amounts of power.

4.Fixed bug in which electrical current direction would be displayed incorrectly when a splitter was connected to a contact switch.

5.Fixed bug in which crafting queues would be automatically cleared on Solo/Hosted Games.

6.Fixed bug in which abnormal amounts of materials would be deducted when replacing structures.