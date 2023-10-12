- Fix the issue of character 3, event 6 causing crashes;
- Fix the issue of some character avatars not displaying;
- Fix the issue of partial interface stretching display in window mode;
- Fix the issue of background music not stopping after the CG event ends;
- Fix the issue of characters disappearing in and out of the cave again;
Workplace Fantasy update for 12 October 2023
Update:Ver1.0.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
