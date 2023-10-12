 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Workplace Fantasy update for 12 October 2023

Update:Ver1.0.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12421031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the issue of character 3, event 6 causing crashes;
  2. Fix the issue of some character avatars not displaying;
  3. Fix the issue of partial interface stretching display in window mode;
  4. Fix the issue of background music not stopping after the CG event ends;
  5. Fix the issue of characters disappearing in and out of the cave again;

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link