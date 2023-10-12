Update from 10/12/2023

We have great respect for the Scandinavian culture and decided to add languages for Scandinavian players. Often players from these countries are deprived of translations into their native languages. We (as best we can) strive to restore justice and provide all players with comfortable access to our gaming literary history.

-Added Norwegian localization.

-Added Swedish localization.

-Added Danish localization.

-Added Finnish localization.

If there are any problems with the translation, please report them to us.