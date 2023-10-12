 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dummy Falls update for 12 October 2023

New winds

Share · View all patches · Build 12420970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pricing model will change from "paid to play" to "free to play."

Reason for this is that Dummy Falls has always been a little hobby of mine, and I want to share it with as many people as possible. The game did not gain as much traction as I had hoped, so I have decided to make it free to play for everyone.

Free to play fill be effective week after this announcement.

Players who log in before October 20th can claim different marketable/tradeable hats for their characters.

Changed files in this update

Dummy Falls Content Depot 1840331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link