Pricing model will change from "paid to play" to "free to play."

Reason for this is that Dummy Falls has always been a little hobby of mine, and I want to share it with as many people as possible. The game did not gain as much traction as I had hoped, so I have decided to make it free to play for everyone.

Free to play fill be effective week after this announcement.

Players who log in before October 20th can claim different marketable/tradeable hats for their characters.