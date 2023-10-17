 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Home Designer Blast update for 17 October 2023

Home Designer Makeover Blast is Leveling Up with Five New DLCs!

Share · View all patches · Build 12420966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ryan's Halloween Hallway
Embrace the spooky season with us! Ryan is calling on your design prowess to transform a room into a Halloween spectacle of hauntingly delightful hallways. Your creativity will weave a tapestry of eerie and enchanting decors, casting a spell on every visitor!

Unlock Even More with Power-Packed DLCs!
The excitement doesn’t stop there! Dive into four additional DLCs, each loaded with boosters, coins, and gems, propelling your design journey into new realms of stunning and spectacular spaces. Get ready for a dazzling upgrade to your path in creating unforgettable stories through design!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2367561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2624780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2624800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2624810
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2624820
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link