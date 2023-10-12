A brand new icon

I am proud to present you the new icon for Moons of Ardan, the relaxing space city-builder.

The new icon features a stylized image of the Ardan system, including its moons and a white axonaut face overlay.

This stylized depiction of Ardan, its moons, and a white axonaut's face captures the game's essence: a peaceful and exploratory journey where players build thriving space cities while ensuring the well-being of their axonauts.

The icon, created by the talented François Mauge, is both eye-catching and informative. The axonaut happy face evokes the goal of the player which is to care about the axonauts well-being, while the stellar bodies reflect the planetary system awaiting players. The icon's overall design is both elegant and inviting, perfectly reflecting Moons of Ardan's unique blend of tranquillity and exploration.

In contrast to the old icon, which was somewhat generic, the new icon is truly distinctive and memorable. It is sure to stand out from other games in the genre, and it will serve as a beacon of excitement for all who see it.

Moons of Ardan is currently in development, playable in early access, and is expected to be released in early 2024. You can also wishlist the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1694260/Moons_of_Ardan/

Latest trailer: