I am thrilled to announce another milestone for Facteroids. Today, we're making Facteroids more accessible and enjoyable to our Japanese-speaking audience with the introduction of the official Japanese localization, translated by Sam Kurono.
Facteroids update for 12 October 2023
Japanese localization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
