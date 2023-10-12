 Skip to content

Facteroids update for 12 October 2023

Japanese localization

Build 12420949

I am thrilled to announce another milestone for Facteroids. Today, we're making Facteroids more accessible and enjoyable to our Japanese-speaking audience with the introduction of the official Japanese localization, translated by Sam Kurono.

