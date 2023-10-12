S1O1 CODENAME: EZ - Event Summary

Share · View all patches · Build 12420941 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Agents!

VEILED EXPERTS 1st Official Stage & Steel Reaper “E-STER” is coming out on Oct. 12th (Thu.)!

This update includes the new agent “E-STER”, new map VIVA STATION,

new weapon M-250, and finally, a Battle Pass system you can access for free!

No need to worry about missing out on the action

because we neatly bundled up all the events for you right here in this notice.

Come join the party and make sure to collect all the goodies!

▶ October 12th (Thu.) 2023

Here’s a video clip to summarize all the important changes you need to know about the update.

S1O1 CODENAME: EZ Update

<Event Summary>

Don’t miss out on these opportunities to collect the special rewards!

S1O1 Black Card Event / [Event Page]

Oct. 12th ~ Nov. 16th

Use the Black Card to acquire more than 90 rewards!

“Office” Skin Set (11 skins)

“Silver Bullet” Skin Set (10 skins)

“Techwear” Skin Set (8 skins) and much more!

Check out the other rewards

by clicking the event page to the right!

[Official Stage] Welcome Event & New/Returning Agent Event / [Event Page]

Oct. 12th (Thu.) ~ Dec. 7th (Thu.)

Just log in to the game to get the rewards below!

Welcome Event

Black Card x20, Name Changer x1

Reaper Gadget Skin Set (3 skins)

OPERATION 1 Calling Card & Badge

S1O1 INSIGNIA Patch & Sticker (3 each)

New/Returning Agent Event

New Agent: Created username under 30 days

Black Card x5

“Love to Kill” Weapon Skin

“Mariana” Skin Set (10 agents)

Returning Agent: 30 days past since last login

Name Changer x1

Black Card x5

“Traceur” Skin Set (10 skins)

“Negligence” Weapon Skin

[CODENAME: EZ] SEED Event / [Event Page]

Oct. 12th (Thu.) ~ Nov. 16th (Thu.)

Log in to earn V Points!

“PMC” Skin Set (11 skins)

“Mainframe” Weapon Skin

“Ketchup Not Lonely” Weapon Charm

Calling Card x2

Twitch Drops Event / [Event Notice]

Oct. 12th (Thu.) ~ Oct. 26th (Thu.)

CODENAME: EZ Twitch Drops

“Twitch VX Suit” Skin for E-STER

“Twitch” Gadget Skin Set (4 skins)

We hope you enjoy our very first Official Stage CODENAME: EZ!

Thank you.