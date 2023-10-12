S1O1 CODENAME: EZ - Event Summary

Hello, Agents!
VEILED EXPERTS 1st Official Stage & Steel Reaper “E-STER” is coming out on Oct. 12th (Thu.)!
This update includes the new agent “E-STER”, new map VIVA STATION,
new weapon M-250, and finally, a Battle Pass system you can access for free!
No need to worry about missing out on the action
because we neatly bundled up all the events for you right here in this notice.
Come join the party and make sure to collect all the goodies!
<S1O1 CODENAME: EZ Update>
▶ October 12th (Thu.) 2023
<1st Official Stage Begins! – Update Summary>
Here’s a video clip to summarize all the important changes you need to know about the update.
S1O1 CODENAME: EZ Update
<Event Summary>
Don’t miss out on these opportunities to collect the special rewards!
S1O1 Black Card Event / [Event Page]
Oct. 12th ~ Nov. 16th
Use the Black Card to acquire more than 90 rewards!
- “Office” Skin Set (11 skins)
- “Silver Bullet” Skin Set (10 skins)
- “Techwear” Skin Set (8 skins) and much more!
Check out the other rewards
by clicking the event page to the right!
[Official Stage] Welcome Event & New/Returning Agent Event / [Event Page]
Oct. 12th (Thu.) ~ Dec. 7th (Thu.)
Just log in to the game to get the rewards below!
Welcome Event
- Black Card x20, Name Changer x1
- Reaper Gadget Skin Set (3 skins)
- OPERATION 1 Calling Card & Badge
- S1O1 INSIGNIA Patch & Sticker (3 each)
New/Returning Agent Event
- New Agent: Created username under 30 days
- Black Card x5
- “Love to Kill” Weapon Skin
- “Mariana” Skin Set (10 agents)
- Returning Agent: 30 days past since last login
- Name Changer x1
- Black Card x5
- “Traceur” Skin Set (10 skins)
- “Negligence” Weapon Skin
[CODENAME: EZ] SEED Event / [Event Page]
Oct. 12th (Thu.) ~ Nov. 16th (Thu.)
Log in to earn V Points!
- “PMC” Skin Set (11 skins)
- “Mainframe” Weapon Skin
- “Ketchup Not Lonely” Weapon Charm
- Calling Card x2
Twitch Drops Event / [Event Notice]
Oct. 12th (Thu.) ~ Oct. 26th (Thu.)
CODENAME: EZ Twitch Drops
- “Twitch VX Suit” Skin for E-STER
- “Twitch” Gadget Skin Set (4 skins)
We hope you enjoy our very first Official Stage CODENAME: EZ!
Thank you.
