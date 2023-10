Share · View all patches · Build 12420905 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 07:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Oct 12th Maintenance is completed early and the game is now available again.

We have prepared the following thank-you gift for your patience during the maintenance.

Please claim them from the Mailbox after logging in.

[Oct 12th Maintenance Complete Thank You Gift]

■ Period: 08:00 Oct 12th - 08:00 Oct 13th 2023 (UTC) -once upon log-in

■ Details: Diamond x600

We once again thank you for your patience during the maintenance.