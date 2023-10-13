If you encounter any problems in the game, you can add me as a friend at any time!

Game background:

Although being sick and hospitalized is not something worth celebrating, as the most involved employee in the company, due to the accumulation of long overtime work, he was finally overwhelmed and fell ill... but he gave himself a short vacation.

The company hired a nurse to take care of your daily life for you, and she left a deep impression on you the first time you met her.

Her name is Owei

She has red hair, tattoos, and is a beautiful woman with a gentle and considerate personality, but... she always makes strange noises in the middle of the night, and you dare not say a word while lying on the hospital bed... With doubts, you quietly followed her here tonight Take a look inside the compartment...

PS: It’s easy to catch a cold during the recent change of seasons, so everyone should pay attention to your health~!