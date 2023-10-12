We've Released A New Minor Patch Update!

Greetings, Swordsman!

We trust that you're well. As you carve your path towards becoming an iconic wuxia master in Wandering Sword, we hope your experiences have been thrilling and memorable. Over the past two weeks, we’ve been continually working on optimizing the game, and today, we're excited to introduce a minor patch update today, which also includes a new addition to the game!

New Addition

You can now learn the martial arts of the Liushan School. Begin a fresh save and locate Liu Xiong from Liushan School. Once you've met the required conditions, you can consult him to acquire the martial arts techniques of the Liushan School.

Feature Optimizations

Modified the prerequisites for the Refined Bear-snake Pill side quest. Players must now affiliate with Wudang Sect before undertaking the quest.

Improved the guidance of Bai Jin's quest progression. Upon retrieving the [spoiler] Yuan army intelligence[/spoiler] in Bai Jin's Outer Lands Scenery quest, players will receive a prompt to revisit Xuangu Pass.

Optimized the speed of the post-battle summary screen.

Improved the explanation for "insufficient gathering conditions”.

Disabled the use of 2x battle speed and auto-battle in key battles, such as in Wudang Contest, the Soulwrecking Bird Quest, Kong Liang's Side Quests, and the initial clash in Valley of Dragons' Slumber.

Redesigned several debuff icons for clarity.

Relocated the daytime chest in Mingjian Manor’s Mo Ye Hall to prevent players from getting stuck after opening it.

Introduced additional pixelated animations of Mowen within storyline segments.

Adjusted the conversation between characters in certain dialogues to better reflect their relationships.

Optimized the animation speed when enemies are defeated

Updated certain NPC’s descriptions based on their background.

Optimized certain english translations in-game.

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue where toggling to auto-battle during skill activation in turn-based battles would freeze the game.

Addressed an issue where the weapon forging interface could present blank attribute sections.

Fixed an issue where you can access the settings menu during the tutorial cutscene.

Your feedback and suggestions are important, as it helps us understand how we can improve Wandering Sword. So please continue to share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you encounter, we are all ears!

If you've enjoyed our recent updates and feel that we've addressed previous issues, we would truly appreciate it if you could leave a positive review or consider updating your earlier reviews. Your encouraging words not only lift our spirits but propel us to consistently make Wandering Sword a better experience for everybody. Thanks for standing by us through this journey!

