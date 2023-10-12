 Skip to content

Bravehood Playtest update for 12 October 2023

v0.2.1 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12420848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.1 Changelog

-Fixed double enemy spawn bug
-Fixed and improved matchmaking
-Added new sound design elements
-Added new items
-Updated in-game economy
-Fixed mouse sensitivity bug
-Improvements on AI
-Fixed extraction bug

Changed files in this update

