[Update] Crossout: Sky raiders



Crossout goes up in the air! Join the “Sky raiders” season, unlock all new parts, assemble the flying armoured vehicle of your dreams and battle other survivors in new locations!



Season “Sky raiders”



Attention! The season and packs with battle passes will be available until February 7 inclusive!

There are 75 “main” levels with rewards in the season. Leveling up in the event will unlock new rewards.

Starting from level 76, the player can unlock bonus rewards of “additional” levels of the reward scale.

During the season, the player receives a special resource — “Bearings”. A player can exchange a certain amount of accumulated bearings without additional expenses for an upgraded part from the list of available parts or for other available items.

After reaching level 142 of the season, the player receives 15 bearings for each subsequent level if the “Battle pass” is purchased.

At the end of the season, all unused bearings will be withdrawn from the game.

All players without exception can unlock: Recipes for the production of new parts during the season. 150 “Bearings”. 100 in-game coins. An emblem for banner customization. Structural parts. Containers with resources. Repair kits. A container with epic parts of your choice for one of the additional levels of the reward scale.

Players who have purchased the Battle pass may receive the following: A pre-assembled armoured aircraft and all its parts along with the “special” upgraded rotor “Falco”. Already crafted and upgraded new parts. Please note that such parts are issued with certain upgrades and cannot be sold/bought on the market. Access to production of new upgraded parts during the season. New garage: “The Nomads’ camp”. There is no possibility of building your own range in this garage. This garage grants you enough free space to test your armoured aircrafts. 2 new portraits. Additional in-game coins. An additional container with “special” parts of your choice (for an additional level of the reward scale). Cosmetic items: paints, stickers, decor. Additional bearings: both in the main reward scale and for additional levels of the season. New elements for banner customization. “Storage expansion” and “Blueprint storage”.

Rewards marked with a lock icon are only available with a Battle pass.

Parts that you didn’t have time to unlock can be purchased on the in-game market from other players.

Season level increase

You can increase your level of the season by completing special daily and weekly challenges.

At the end of the day, all uncompleted daily challenges are reset and replaced with new ones.

Every Thursday, after the list of challenges is updated, all uncompleted weekly challenges are carried over to the next week.

Weekly tasks of the season are divided into “main” and “additional” groups. At one time, 4 “main” and 2 “additional” challenges are issued.

Try not to miss challenges to unlock all available rewards as soon as possible.

When the season level increases, the reward is issued automatically.

You can still complete the regular daily and weekly challenges, save badges and other resources.

New parts of the season

Attention! Vehicles with rotors can only be used in special PvP missions, Bedlam and Patrol!

Rotor “Falco”

Rarity: special.

PS: 400.

Tonnage: +2800 kg.

Cabin power: -15%.

Lets 50% of damage through.

Durability: 254 pts.

Mass: 390 kg.

Rotor “CR-2 Petrel”

Rarity: epic.

PS: 850.

Tonnage: +5000 kg.

Cabin power: -15%.

Lets 50% of damage through.

Durability: 405 pts.

Mass: 540 kg.

Perk: reduces the distance required to fly to activate bonuses by up to 50%. The bonus doesn’t depend on the amount of “CR-2 Petrel”, but decreases proportionally if there are other rotors mounted on the vehicle.

Rotor “Hummingbird”

Rarity: epic.

PS: 220.

Max. speed: 90 km/h

Tonnage: +1200 kg.

Cabin power: -4%.

Lets 30% of damage through.

Durability: 345 pts.

Mass: 330 kg.

Perk: while active, increases the durability of all other “Hummingbird” rotors on the armoured aircraft by 5%. Maximum bonus is 25%.

Minelayer “B12 Dove”

Fires volleys of 4 bombs with limited jet acceleration.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2800.

Ammunition: 12 volleys.

Durability: 418 pts.

Energy drain: 7 pts.

Mass: 1134 kg.

Perk: when the bomb hits environmental objects from a height less than 30 m, the projectile will be stuck into the surface and detonate after 10 sec, or when an enemy appears nearby. If the height is greater, the projectile will explode with damage increased by 25%, which will not decrease with distance from the center of the explosion.

Autocannon “AA Gun-4 Starfall”

Anti-aircraft autocannon.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2400.

Durability: 604 pts.

Energy drain: 6 pts.

Mass: 713 kg.

Perk: when the projectile flies at a distance of no more than 1.1 m from the target, an explosion will occur, the radius of which will be increased by 100%. The damage will not decrease as you move away from the center of the explosion.

Heat flare “FHT-3 Flock”

Fires thermal elements that disrupt the homing of enemy rockets within a 9 m radius from each element.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 375.

Only two such weapons can be mounted on a vehicle.

Ammunition: 50 pts.

Durability: 105 pts.

Mass: 68 kg.

Perk: doesn’t heat up when firing.

Cabin “Hippogriff”

Medium cabin.

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2100.

Max. cabin speed: 85 km/h.

Tonnage: 5200 kg.

Mass limit: 12000 kg.

Adds energy: 12 pts.

Durability: 320 pts.

Mass: 950 kg.

Has an improved built-in radar: enemy detection radius — 360 m. range of detecting enemies in cover — 320 m. recon data transfer zone radius — 360 m. mine detection radius — 90 m.

Perk: when activated, enemies within detection range behind cover get highlighted for 7 sec. Cooldown: 25 sec.

Structural parts

Narrow fuselage slope

Left and right fuselage vault

Tail boom base

Fuselage slope

Left and right fairing top

Left and right helicopter wing

Left and right fairing bottom

Other

At reputation level 10 with the “Engineers” faction, all players are given a novice armoured aircraft with the new rotor “CR-1 Seagull”. The rotor can also be produced on the “Engineer repair shop” workbench. “Rare” rotor. PS: 240. Tonnage: +1500 kg. Cabin power: -15%. Lets 50% of damage through. Durability: 176 pts. Mass: 270 kg.

Rotors can be mounted on any vehicle, but only vehicles in the armoured aircraft slot can go to battle.

The rotors work separately from the ground movement parts: this means that the tonnage and penalty to the cabin power of the rotors do not add up to the same parameters of the ground movement parts.

When you turn on at least one rotor, only their tonnage and power penalty begin to be taken into account, and their perks are also activated. At the same time, ground-based movement parts stop working, giving tonnage and taking away power, their perks get disabled.

The vehicle’s characteristics display: flight parameters only, if only rotors are mounted; ground parameters only, if only ground movement parts are mounted; both groups of parameters, if both rotors and ground-based movement parts are used in the assembly.



New PvP missions

On the world map, you now have the opportunity to choose what type of missions you want to participate in: with or without armoured aircraft.

In the standard missions “Get scrap metal!”, “Get the wires!” and “Get the batteries!” the rules remain the same: only vehicles from the armoured vehicle slot can participate in these battles.

Both regular armoured vehicles and armoured aircraft can participate in the new missions with the same resources.

The vehicle (armoured car or armoured aircraft) you will enter the battle on will depend on the slot you have selected at the time you press the “Battle” button.

Attention! Armoured aircraft cannot capture enemy bases when their rotor is enabled.

Bedlam

Now both regular armoured cars and armoured aircraft can participate in Bedlam.

Patrol

Now both regular armoured vehicles and armoured aircraft can participate in this mode.





Attention! All 4 new maps are only available in battles involving armoured aircraft!

New PvP map “Air harbour”

The map was created specifically for battles involving armoured aircraft.

The location is a former scientific complex of the Waderkvarn corporation, located on one of the remote dams, in the middle of the Red rocks.

When the Steppenwolfs acquired armoured aircraft, they immediately headed to this location and turned it into their own manufacturing outpost for repairing armoured aircraft and assembling individual parts for the huge flying machines. The main problem for the military were the ubiquitous Lunatics, who found their way through the mountains, and began to annoy the Wolves on a regular basis, stealing their resources and aircraft parts. It was because of such raids that the raiders soon acquired air monsters of their own.

The map features covered areas on each side for the safety of ground vehicles, as well as environments for vertical gameplay. This will allow armoured aircraft to perform unexpected maneuvers for the enemy.

New PvP map “Wolf outpost”

The map was created specifically for battles involving armoured aircraft.

A fortified and once heavily guarded Steppenwolf facility. Previously there was a “Stratofort Components” plant with foundries designed to serve the military-industrial complex (in particular — the production of components for army aviation). Using the large reserves of materials and facilities preserved here after Crossout, the Wolves were able to restart production of rotors and hulls for armoured aircraft.

Due to their terrain and the placement of covers, armoured aircraft will feel less comfortable at very high altitudes, but at the same time, there are areas on the border of the location where only they will be able to move. There are a number of covers on the map for ground vehicles — they can move between them and take cover.

The base capture only takes place on the bridge itself, unlike, for example, on the Sinto City map.

New PvP map “Sanctuary”

The map was created specifically for battles involving armoured aircraft.

A map where you can conquer not only plains but also mountains!

The location combines a cyber setting and a completely overgrown green setting. The mountains served the Syndicate as an excellent shelter from enemies, but, as you know, sooner or later everything becomes revealed. Unfortunately for the Syndicate, it happened sooner, rather than later.

The map is designed specifically for ground and air battles. Even if your ground vehicle is equipped with a weapon with limited firing angles, on this map you will have the opportunity to get creative and shoot into the skies. The location also has a central antenna, which will hide the player from fire from above. But not everything is so simple: you still need to get to it and take control over this zone.

Mountains are both a good place to shoot at enemy flying vehicles and a good hiding place for armoured aircraft, because you can quickly hide behind them from most homing weapons.

New PvP map “Gates of the Valley”

The map was created specifically for battles involving armoured aircraft.

A canyon where two opposing factions have met.

The map is presented in a desert setting. It used to be one of the military’s routes for transporting supplies, but it’s been exposed. As a result, the Steppenwolfs and Lunatics encountered each other among the rocks and stones.

The location is a small maze with arenas. We've put a lot of work on its terrain so that you have the ability to freely shoot at aerial targets at almost any time.

On the map, you can find tunnels where you can wait out aerial fire and just catch your breath after another attack by enemy flying vehicles. There is also a long tunnel at the edge of the location that can take the player to a plateau with a great overview of the entire battlefield.

The map also features air ships, which serve not only as a protection from the enemy team’s fire, but are also independent combat units that will not let you stay in one place for a long time.

Other

The “East quarter” map has been improved and added to the rotation of modes involving armoured aircraft.

The “Desolate town” map has also been added to the rotation of modes involving armoured aircraft.

The following maps for battles with armoured aircraft have been added to the rotation of the “Patrol” mode: Wolf outpost; Sanctuary; Gates of the Valley; Air harbour, East quarter.

Updated the previous list of maps of the “Patrol” mode.

Increased the vertical aiming angles for the following weapons: Spectre-2; Aspect; AC72 Whirlwind; AC80 Stillwind; Cyclone; Avenger 57mm; Executioner 88 mm; BC-17 Tsunami; CC-18 Typhoon; Little Boy 6LB; ZS-33 Hulk; Elephant; ZS-46 Mammoth; ZS-52 Mastodon; Median; Astraeus; Thyrsus; Summator; Argument.

Now players receive 2 additional “Truck slope” parts on level 10 of the Engineers faction.

Added a new slot for armoured aircraft to the garage screen. You can assemble a flying vehicle with a rotor that can go into battle only in the slot for armoured aircraft.

It is now possible to save a blueprint in any slot: armoured aircraft, armoured cars or leviathan slots. This will help you quickly create new types of transport from pre-assembled blueprints, without spending your time on assembling a vehicle from scratch. A leviathan cannot be saved in other slots.

Added a new section to “Settings” — “Key binds”, which allows you to configure controls for armoured aircraft.

Added a tab with the current vehicle in the armoured aircraft slot to the player profile.

Redesigned the interface of the in-game seasons (“battle passes”). Added a special layout for these types of events.

Added a filter for armoured aircraft to the exhibition.

Now the leader in damage dealt is displayed in the “Invasion” mode as well.

Added hints about the features of in-game modes to the world map and brief descriptions of the modes.

Added through highlighting of the contour of problem parts in blueprints in the assembly mode.

Added new game tips for the loading window.

Removed the warning window about the player’s blueprint being incorrect. This, in turn, fixed a rare error in the game client when trying to enter the test drive immediately after the car assembly.

Added a new music track for the game login screen: Sky Raiders Theme

Expanded the variety of phrases in the gameplay voiceover of PvP battles.

Improved reverberation zones and reverberation effects on the “Sector EX” map.

Added a sound effect for pressing the “Test drive” button.

Improved the sounds of car explosions.

Improved the overall balance of sounds.

Improved haptic feedback for rotors and a number of weapons.

The “Death from above” patch cannot be obtained by playing on an armoured aircraft that has at least 1 rotor enabled.

In case you experience problems with the chat window (the placement of the window has changed, or it overlaps other interface elements and blocks the view), you can restore the default placement of the chat (gear on the chat window — “Chat appearance” - “Reset window settings”).

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to appear in the same location in raids on the “Crater” map.

Fixed a bug where the list of clan members would “blink” when updating the statistics of one of the players during a battle.

Fixed the bugs due to which a number of environmental objects in the “Assault force” garage could be driven through.

Fixed a bug that could cause vehicles with hovers to twitch when driving over acid.

Fixed a bug that caused an ally’s flip back on its wheels to be marked as their own flip.

Fixed a bug due where a fully operational vehicle couldn’t immediately go into battle with the warning “You cannot change the vehicle or its parts after being placed in the queue” appearing.

Fixed a number of bugs with incorrect collision models of some environmental objects on maps: Bridge; Sector EX; Wrath of Khan; Broken arrow.

Fixed a bug where the incorrect number of parts available for dismantling was indicated in the storage in assembly mode.

Fixed a bug where a warning window about the impossibility of entering the battle on a leviathan appeared twice.

Improved a number of in-game texts, descriptions and icons.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: