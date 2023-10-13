 Skip to content

Jumpah update for 13 October 2023

Recovery

Share · View all patches · Build 12420692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, unfortunately I lost my ssd with game files for this and The Ruins so i have had to rebuild them. this one should be up to date and hopefully fixes the existing issue with the most recent update where in multiplayer you dont spawn

Changed files in this update

