Hello friends, unfortunately I lost my ssd with game files for this and The Ruins so i have had to rebuild them. this one should be up to date and hopefully fixes the existing issue with the most recent update where in multiplayer you dont spawn
Jumpah update for 13 October 2023
Recovery
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2470691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update