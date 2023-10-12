This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

Trick or treat!

Enjoy a spooky Halloween through our Halloween Event! 🎃

Enjoy the various events that will take place, from the 'Halloween Witch Puru's Drop Event', where you can get Gift Boxes by defeating monsters, to the 'Halloween Special Attendance Reward Event', where you can get new gifts every day, and even a 'Halloween Celebration Free Rune Transfer Event'!

Please see below for more details.

◆ Halloween Witch Puru's Drop Event

■ Event Period

After the Oct. 12 (Thu) maintenance - Until before the Nov. 9 (Thu) maintenance (UTC+9)

■ Event Details

Defeat monsters during the event period to get 'Halloween Gift Boxes' and 'Halloween Candy'.

Use the Halloween Gift Boxes to get various items, including '[Exclusive] Rune Engraving Stones'.

You can get up to 15 Halloween Gift Boxes every day, and up to 30 on weekends.

You can get up to 20 Halloween Candy every day, and up to 40 on weekends.



The event monster, 'Witch Puru', will appear during stages up to 3 times by chance, and you can get 'Legendary Gear' and 'Witch Puru's Special Gift Boxes' by defeating it.

※ The number of Affix Options for the Legendary Gear you obtain by defeating Witch Purus will depend on your character's mode as follows:

Origin Mode: 4-6

Other Modes: 0-6

You can use the Witch Puru's Special Gift Boxes to obtain various items, including '[Exclusive] Charm Legendary Reversion Essences'.













■ Halloween Gift Box Contents

You can get 1 of the following items according to chance if you use a Halloween Gift Box.



※ The chances for each item have been rounded to 2 decimal places.

■ Witch Puru's Special Gift Box Contents

Defeat the event monster, 'Witch Puru', to obtain this Special Gift Box by chance.

You can get 1 of the following items according to chance if you use a Witch Puru's Special Gift Box.



※ The chances for each item have been rounded to 2 decimal places.

■ To Note

※ Event details may be subject to change.

※ Event items that are not used will disappear after the Nov. 9 (Thu) maintenance.

※ Event items can be sold at Shops, so please ensure that you do not sell them by accident.

※ Event items may be rewarded through other events.



◆ Halloween Special Attendance Reward Event

■ Event Period

After the Oct. 12 (Thu) maintenance - Until before the Nov. 9 (Thu) maintenance (UTC+9)

■ Event Details

You can collect rewards by logging in for up to 14 days during the event period.

■ 1st Round of Event Rewards

Period for 1st round of event rewards: Oct. 12 (Thu) - Oct. 25 (Wed) (UTC+9)



■ 2nd Round of Event Rewards

Period for 2nd round of event rewards: Oct. 26 (Thu) - Nov. 8 (Wed) (UTC+9)



■ To Note

※ Event details may be subject to change.

※ This attendance event is for attendance by day, not consecutive attendance.

This means you can receive the rewards for each day if you log in 7 times during each round of the event period.

※ The attendance event is renewed every day at 09:00 (UTC+9).

※ You must claim your rewards directly yourself, and claimed rewards will be sent to your bag.



◆ Halloween Celebration Free Rune Transfer Event

■ Event Period

After the Oct. 12 (Thu) maintenance - Until before the Nov. 9 (Thu) maintenance (UTC+9)

■ Event Details

All Skill and Link Rune Transfers will be free during the event period.

■ How to Participate

You can do Transfers through the [Alchemy Desk] > [Alchemy] > [Transfer] menu in the game.

■ To Note

※ Please find more details about Rune Transfers within the game.

※ Rune Transfers will require currency once the event ends after the Nov. 9 (Thu) maintenance, so please check the event period carefully.

For accounts where all characters have yet to complete Episode 2, Rune Transfers will not cost currency even after the event ends.



We hope you have a sweet and spooky Halloween with UNDECEMBER!

Thank you.