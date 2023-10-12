Changelog:
- Fixed scripts not loading properly on gameobjects in modded maps
- Fixed game crashing when loading a large modded maps
- Removed the ability for files to be sent via game server
- Modded maps now sync via protoshock mod.io page
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update