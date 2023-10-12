 Skip to content

Protoshock Playtest update for 12 October 2023

0.3.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed scripts not loading properly on gameobjects in modded maps
  • Fixed game crashing when loading a large modded maps
  • Removed the ability for files to be sent via game server
  • Modded maps now sync via protoshock mod.io page

