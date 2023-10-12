 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 12 October 2023

1.15.4.2 patch

Last edited by Wendy

Interface

  • [noparse][Graph] Node can be selected while holding alt but can't be moved.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph] Add option to highlight all input connections recursively.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Animation] Improve stability when reordering nodes.[/noparse]

Nodes

  • [noparse][Combine Text] Now accepts any number of input texts.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Canvas] Now show preview when holding shift.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Draw Text] Add letter spacing, line height properties.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Draw Text] Add path property.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Draw Text] Add option to scale text to fit surface.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Draw Text] Improve multiline rendering.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Splice Sprite Sheet] Now always auto-update.[/noparse]

Bug

  • [noparse][Animation] Fix keyframes moving around when holding shift.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Add node] Fix recent section show un-buildable nodes.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Nineslice] Fix dimension value set to [-1, -1].[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Nineslice] Fix preview widget not responsive.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Canvas] Fix draw line with shift gives unexpected result.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Canvas] Fix floodfill fill over black pixel.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Pixel Builder] Fix error when connection box with no content to another block.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][PB Diamond] Fix result not symmetric when drawn on surface with even dimension.[/noparse]

