Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

Hello, Pilots!

This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.





Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PDT] 10/11/2023 22:00 – 10/12/2023 01:00 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 07:00 – 10/12/2023 10:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・Server and data maintenance support

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".





[PDT] 10/11/2023 / [CEST] 10/12/2023 Updated content is listed below.



■"Autumn Festival" Notice

Starting from [PDT] 09/28/2023 / [CEST] 09/28/2023, "Autumn Festival" will be held.

■Period

[PDT] 09/28/2023 01:00 – 10/25/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/28/2023 10:00 – 10/26/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

※For more details, please click here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3747614174406460432





■【Autumn Festival】 Part 3 - Boosted Supply Drop!



Starting from [PDT] 10/12/2023 / [CEST] 10/12/2023, "Unaquired MS Boosted Supply Drop" will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Content

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP 4.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request, as STEP 1 → STEP 2 → STEP 3 → STEP 4.

After STEP 4 is requested, Boosted Supply Drop will be over.

・STEP1 (30 Tokens): 2 Guaranteed ★★ rarity MS!

・STEP2 (30 Tokens): 1 Guaranteed unobtained ★★ or above rarity MS!

・STEP3 (30 Tokens): 2 Guaranteed unobtained ★★ or above rarity MS!

・STEP4 (30 Tokens): 2 Guaranteed unobtained ★★★ or above rarity! and all materials are MS!

※Please also see the following notes regarding "Unobtained MS".



※By STEP2 – STEP4, MS with the specified rarity that are not obtained at the time of Supply Drop will be available.

If all MS of that rarity are obtained, pilots will get 1 MS randomly.

※Please note that if you leave an MS that you have never obtained at the reward window without receiving it,

it will not be treated as "obtained" and will be drawn as,

MS of the specified rarity that you have not obtained" by STEP2 – STEP4.

※The same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.

For details, please check [Item List].





■Temporary Special Directives notice



Starting from [PDT] 10/12/2023 / [CEST] 10/12/2023, "Temporary Special Directives" will begin.



■Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:59 [scheduled]

■Content

We have a special directives for you during the period.

You will have a chance to gain 100,000 DP by completing the missions during the campaign.

■Details

・STEP1: 10,000 DP

・Play 2 rating match

・Play 1 game in ground MAP

・Play 1 game in space MAP



・STEP2: 15,000 DP

・Play 4 rating match

・Play 1 game in ground MAP

・Play 1 game in space MAP



・STEP3: 20,000 DP

・Play 6 rating match

・Play 2 game in ground MAP

・Play 2 game in space MAP



・STEP4: 25,000 DP

・Play 8 rating match

・Play 2 game in ground MAP

・Play 2 game in space MAP



・STEP5: 30,000 DP

・Play 10 rating match

・Play 3 game in ground MAP

・Play 3 game in space MAP

※The details of the directives and their achievement status can be checked by pressing "tab" in basecamp.

※Mission counts will be counted for each STEP of the directive.

※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.



■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup "Psycho Doga"



Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.

■Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★★ Psycho Doga LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650)

※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.

■Mobile Suit Features

・General Unit with cost of 650.

・Developed under Anaheim Electronics as a MS for use by Neo Zeon's Newtypes.

・Based on Neo Zeon's primary MS, the Geara Doga,

this unit is a masterpiece of versatility with weapons and add-ons to suit any mission,

yet boasts performance that sets it apart.

・Unlike Geara Doga, which was not designed to maintain a psycommu, it was fitted with a Psycho- Frame,

and equipped with six funnels on each shoulder.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/08/230810_300FApki29VNGjaOA7188TcaQ.mp4

Skill "Quick Boost LV4"

・Reduce charge time when jumping and during the thruster consumption.

■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Supply Drop with Bonus Items Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal Suit: Neo Zeon 11

■Accessory

Helmet: Neo Zeon 11

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Does NOT apply to the 1-Attempt Supply Drop.

■In addition to the supply drop lineup update

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].

■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★★ Psycho Doga LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.





■【Autumn Festival】 Celebration container Vol.3 "MS Enhancement Support Pack" Present!



Starting from [PDT] 10/12/2023 / [CEST] 10/12/2023, celebration container Vol.3 will be given as gifts.

■Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:59[scheduled]

■Contents

During this period, all pilots will receive items for enhancing MS when logging in GBO2.

You can claim the reward from Reward Center.

■Detail of the Support pack

Mechanic Ticket [★]–[★★★] 200 each

Modification Kit [★]–[★★★] 200 each

500,000 DP

※Items can be collected by Rewards Center in 60 Days.



■Enforcing Factory Campaign in the period too!

Enforcing Factory Campaign will be held at the same time.

■Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:59[scheduled]

■Contents

Basic great success chance will be "TRIPLED" during the period!

⇒ Basic great success chance +20％ “campaign bonus”

※Sortie bonus will not be counted into the campaign bonus.

Reinforcement point gained when duplicating an already owned MS by Supply Drop, etc. will also be "TRIPLED".

※Only the reinforcement points increases by 3x with the same MS.

Please note that recycling tickets and mechanic ticket will NOT be effected at the same time.





■【Autumn Festival】 Special Missions [Round 3]



Starting from [PDT] 10/12/2023 / [CEST] 10/12/2023, special mission round 3 will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 10/12/2023 01:00 – 10/18/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/12/2023 10:00 – 10/19/2023 06:59[scheduled]

■Contents

We have a special mission for you during the period.

You will have a chance to gain “Jegan D Type” and other rewards by completing the special mission

during the campaign.

■Mission reward

■Unit

・★★ Jegan D Type LV1–2 (General unit, Ground/Space Use, cost 500–)



■Pattern

・Dot grid camouflage HG



■Other rewards

・Mechanic Ticket[★]–[★★★] 15 tickets each

・60,000 DP in total

※Unlike daily missions, you don’t have to complete all of them in one day.

The achievement status will be carried over to the next day during the period.

※The details of the missions and their achievement status can be found in the “Missions”→ “Limited”

under the H.A.R.O. menu.

※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★ Efreet Schneid LV4 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days, from [JST] 10/12/2023 – 10/13/2022.





■We have updated the game modes that allow you to sortie in Rating Match/Quick Match.

※According to the update above, the actual game modes may differ from

the "game modes available at the next update" that was displayed before the update.





■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PDT]

10/12/2023 12:00 – 10/13/2023 11:59

10/13/2023 12:00 – 10/14/2023 11:59

10/14/2023 12:00 – 10/15/2023 11:59

[CEST]

10/12/2023 21:00 – 10/13/2023 20:59

10/13/2023 21:00 – 10/14/2023 20:59

10/14/2023 21:00 – 10/15/2023 20:59



◎Special Rules

"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours





■Next Clan Match Schedule

Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.

For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3696937262747690435









The latest information will be posted on Steam News and our Twitter in the future.

https://twitter.com/pc_gbo2



We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".