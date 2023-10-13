 Skip to content

NovaMundi update for 13 October 2023

v0.42.2 with small fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Anxious Perk has been added
  • Throw in a couple of raiders at the player at the beginning for fun
  • When combat starts, pause after a little bit so that units don't look like statues
  • Special and Magical modifiers should now be correctly assigned to armor
  • Spanish grammar fixes
  • Prevent applying effects to dead units.
  • Prevent triggering effect while the combat is paused.
  • Balance changes especially vs. Spanish Units

Changed files in this update

Nova Mundi Expedition Content Depot 1370941
  • Loading history…
NovaMundiMac Depot 1370942
  • Loading history…
