- Anxious Perk has been added
- Throw in a couple of raiders at the player at the beginning for fun
- When combat starts, pause after a little bit so that units don't look like statues
- Special and Magical modifiers should now be correctly assigned to armor
- Spanish grammar fixes
- Prevent applying effects to dead units.
- Prevent triggering effect while the combat is paused.
- Balance changes especially vs. Spanish Units
NovaMundi update for 13 October 2023
v0.42.2 with small fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
