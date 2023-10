Share · View all patches · Build 12420309 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy



Duet is 10 years old!

Thank you to all our fans who purchased and fell in love with Duet over the last 10 years.

To celebrate, we've created a new “Soliloquy” story available now!

“Soliloquy” includes:

A completely new mechanic that will test your mind.

30 new incredible stages & new narrative.

All-new music from composer Tim Shiel.

Jojo Petrina returns to voice this new narrative.

There's also a new "Endless Soliloquy" challenge mode too.