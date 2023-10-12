 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 12 October 2023

Patch 0.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12420291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story:

  • Added some more fades during scenes in chapter 1

Arcade:

  • Doubled the number of maps for arcade mode from 20 to 45
  • Characters now say there are unlock conditions
  • Demon encounter radius reduced
  • Stat boosters are now fairies
  • Npc's will no longer give quests or accept donations
  • Npc's now have more identifiable sprites
  • Some merchants have reduced options
  • Bonus routes mechanics have been modified to play well with summons
  • Serah now spawns with a rune crystal for summoning(tier 2/3 being worked on)
  • Weapons and armor no longer give health boosts
  • Fixed some broken sprites for harvesting

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2599251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link