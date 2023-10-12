Patch 0.5.6

Story:
- Added some more fades during scenes in chapter 1
Arcade:
- Doubled the number of maps for arcade mode from 20 to 45
- Characters now say there are unlock conditions
- Demon encounter radius reduced
- Stat boosters are now fairies
- Npc's will no longer give quests or accept donations
- Npc's now have more identifiable sprites
- Some merchants have reduced options
- Bonus routes mechanics have been modified to play well with summons
- Serah now spawns with a rune crystal for summoning(tier 2/3 being worked on)
- Weapons and armor no longer give health boosts
- Fixed some broken sprites for harvesting
Changed files in this update