Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 12 October 2023

Oct. 12th Patch Note

Build 12420113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Immortal Fate change:
Five Element Explosion (Nan Gongsheng, Virtuoso Phase): Now it will not reduce 2 more HP and Max HP when activate Fire Spirit.
Five Elements Infuse (Hua Qinrui, Initial Immortal Fate): It will not reduce your Destiny.

Cards change:
Beast Spirit Sword Formation (Cloud Spirit Sword Sect, Divinity Phase): Now its mechanisms changes to: When used for the first time each turn.
Spiritual Divination (Heptastar Pavilion, Immortality Phase): Hexagram+0/2/4 → Hexagram+0/1/3
Throw Petals (Heptastar Pavilion, Immortality Phase): It costs 1 Qi in Lv.1 and adds one less Qi in Lv.2& Lv.3

In order to prevent new players from challenging levels that are too difficult when they are not familiar with the game, now the Vol.II of every Sect Esoteric Inheritance will unlock when your explore Level reaches 5.
Vol.III will unlock when you explore Level reaches 15.
The second chapter of Heavenly Path Restoration will unlock when your explore Level reaches 5.

