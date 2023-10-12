 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 12 October 2023

1.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12420076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new ability: Taunt
  • Added new animation for Taunt
  • Added new achievement for taunting 5+ weirdos at the same time
  • Added new contracts from Contractor, go check it out at the Contractor
  • Players will be able to slow down fear through jumping
  • Fear level will also affect player's vision
  • Updated translations for ability Steal to be more detailed

Changed files in this update

