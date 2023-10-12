- Added new ability: Taunt
- Added new animation for Taunt
- Added new achievement for taunting 5+ weirdos at the same time
- Added new contracts from Contractor, go check it out at the Contractor
- Players will be able to slow down fear through jumping
- Fear level will also affect player's vision
- Updated translations for ability Steal to be more detailed
Floor44 update for 12 October 2023
1.9.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
