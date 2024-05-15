Blade of Darkness Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12420050 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Blade of Darkness Community,

Your feedback has been invaluable to us, today we are releasing the following updates based on your input:

Camera Settings Update: We've listened to your feedback and are reverting to the camera settings from our October 2021 re-release as the default option for new players. Additionally, we're providing the flexibility to switch between the 2001 original camera, the 2021 re-release camera, and the 2023 console-like, free-rotation camera at any time. Simply navigate to 'Controls' --> 'Camera' to access the 'Reworked Camera' settings.

'0' - will enable the original, 2001 camera

'1' - will enable 2021 re-release camera (new default)

'2' - will enable 2023 console-like, free-rotation camera

We're excited to bring back the nostalgic experience of the 2001 version of the game, now available on Steam and selectable through the launch window widget. We hope our long-time fans enjoy revisiting this classic edition. Reintegration of Original Spanish Language Assets: Thanks to the feedback from our Spanish-speaking community, we've resolved an issue with language versions and restored the very original version of the game. Minor adjustments have been made for clarity, ensuring an authentic experience for all players.

Thank you for your unwavering support!

Best regards,

SNEG Team