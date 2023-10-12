Descent Raid Difficulty Adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 12420040 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 03:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

We would first like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by the current Descent Raid difficulty issue.

As we adjusted the level of Descent Raids to Lv. 120 during the Sept. 26 (Tue) scheduled maintenance, some errors were included that resulted in the progress time for Descent Raids becoming unintentionally too long.

We apologize again for the inconvenience this issue has caused to your enjoyment of UNDECEMBER's Descent Raids.

The issue will be resolved during the Oct. 12 (Thu) scheduled maintenance, and we have prepared compensation as a sign of our apology.

Please see below for more details.

1. Compensation:

[Exclusive] Runestone Rare Link Essence x20

[Exclusive] Runestone Magic Link Essence x20

2. Compensation Claim Period:

Oct. 12 (Thu) maintenance until Oct. 15 (Sun) 23:59 (UTC+9)

※ The compensation will only be sent once per account, and the mail will be stored for 3 days (72 hours).

┗ You can only claim the compensation from either Standard or Season Mode.

※ Compensation can only be claimed by accounts that are created before the compensation mail is sent, and cannot be claimed by accounts that are created afterwards.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.