MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 update for 12 October 2023

GBO2 Steam® "GBO Festival on X(Twitter)" campaign reward distributing announceme

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Pilots!
This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.
　
　
Thank you for participating "GBO Festival on X(Twitter)"!
To celebrate having over 1000 responses, we would like to reward all pilots with the contents listed below.
　
　■Contents
　　・6 tokens
　　・★★★ Stark Jegan LV1 (General unit, Ground/Space use, Cost: 550)
　　・★★★ ZZ Gundam LV1 (General unit, Ground/Space use, Cost: 650)
　■Target
　　All pilots
　■Date of distributing
　　　[PDT] After 10/12/2023 01:00 maintance
　　　[CEST] After 10/12/2023 10:00 maintance
　■How to claim the rewards
　　You can claim the reward in the Reward Center.
　　All presents will be sent to all pilots after the [JST] 10/12/2023 maintance
　　so please have a check to your reward center.
　　※Please note that the present can only get from the "Reward Center".
　■Period of claiming the rewards
　　[PDT] Until 10/18/2023 21:59
　　[CEST] Until 10/19/2023 06:59

The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our Twitter in the future.
https://twitter.com/pc_gbo2

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".

