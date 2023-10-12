1.更新了图形设置面板。在战斗场景中F10打开菜单后，最右边一个就是。
如果您在游戏中感到卡顿，掉帧，建议将图形质量设置为低，并开启两个暴力优化选项。这样大概每帧GPUCost会变成原来的一半。
2.修复了最后一关boss放阵地波时画面卡顿的问题。
3.更新以后，您旧版本的存档应该会烂掉，对于此事我很抱歉。。
只猩：酋长争霸 Playtest update for 12 October 2023
10.12更新说明
