Hot-Fix 1.1.5.0 is here!

This patch includes several bug fixes. We are continuing to investigate possible performance improvements, and will continue to address bugs as we prepare our next update. Please report your bugs to us via our Forum or on our Discord!

Patch Notes: Steam, Epic

Nocturne’s Skill Tree should now appear in the Agent screen if she is acquired partway through a campaign

Nocturne’s Charge Up should now shock water that she is currently standing i

Fixed several reported typos and errors in translation

Agent stress bars should remain a consistent size

A particular Arctic Map should no longer produce more enemies than expected in a reinforcement tower.n

Fixed an issue where abandoning a Recruit mission partway through might sometimes cause a problem with agent roster

UI for move distance should no longer disappear after entering recon mode.

Mildly improved performance

Known Issues:

The game can still occasionally render a black screen, with UI

We are actively investigating this bug. If you encounter it, please reach out on one of our communities with as many details as you can recall!

We are actively investigating this bug. If you encounter it, please reach out on one of our communities with as many details as you can recall! Players with higher-end graphics cards may still experience unstable frames-per-second

In our tests, we found that disabling VSync can help with this

