三界 update for 12 October 2023

V5-3166 update log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V5-3166 update log
Fixed the bug of gravity anomaly in some areas
Adjust the world global illumination from scratch
Optimize dynamic world loading logic

Add novice tutorial function (test)

