- Party cannot exit Town of Pramea to beach before advancing in story.
- Added Water of Life into traveling merchant's inventory.
- Increased the number of skill points gained when leveling up to 5.
- Added enhanced sprites for Leecher Queen and Siren.
Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 12 October 2023
Chronicles of Vaeltaja Update v.0.5.8.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2421441
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2421443
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update