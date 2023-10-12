 Skip to content

Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 12 October 2023

Chronicles of Vaeltaja Update v.0.5.8.3

Build 12419715 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Party cannot exit Town of Pramea to beach before advancing in story.
  • Added Water of Life into traveling merchant's inventory.
  • Increased the number of skill points gained when leveling up to 5.
  • Added enhanced sprites for Leecher Queen and Siren.

